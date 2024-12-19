Former Olympic Gold Medal winner announces pregnancy
Jordyn Wieber has been given a very special gift for the 2024 holiday season.
The 29-year-old gymnast, who won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics and is now the head coach of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks gymnastics team, announced on December 18 that she and her husband Chris Brooks are expecting a child.
The big news came from Wieber and Brooks' Instagram in a joint post, where she can be seen breaking the news to her gymnastics team at the Razorbacks gymnasium. The students were shocked at first but then reacted with utter excitement and bewilderment.
Several more people flooded the comments section of the Instagram post to wish the soon-to-be parents a congratulations.
"This is the cutest thingggg," wrote one person.
"Sooooo happy for you!!!!!!" screamed another.
A third person wrote, "LETS FREAKING GOOOO."
A Reddit user later shared the post in the gymnastics community, captioning it with, "Congrats to the couple!" The re-upload quickly gained traction, drawing many users who were excited about the news, as Wieber and Brooks have a strong following of supporters within the gymternet. Some even joked that their child might be a natural in the sport, given that Brooks is an olympian as well.
Wieber was a member of the "Fierce Five," the 2012 U.S. women's gymnastics team that triumphed with several gold medal victories at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. She competed until 2015, when she retired from sport.
In 2017, Wieber started dating Brooks, and the two became engaged in the winter of 2021 and eventually married in 2023. This will be their first child together.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos