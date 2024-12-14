49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare public photos
It’s been a nightmare season for Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. Nothing on the field has gone right after coming literally a play away from winning the Super Bowl last season. At least Brock has wife Jenna Purdy as a bright spot off the field.
The couple, who got married in March, keeps a pretty low profile whether at games or at home. In fact, Jenna rarely posts to her social media at all. The last time we saw her post photos on Instagram was an epic bye week trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with Brock, George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle. where Jenna and Brock took some awesome pics.
RELATED: Kristin Juszczyk slays in 'Matrix'-like 49ers custom crop top, high-slit black skirt
Jenna made a rare post on Saturday showing her Levi’s jeans fit for the game at Levi’s Stadium where she rocked the look while unfortunately the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams where Brock struggled with a crucial late interception. At least she looked good.
RELATED: Ciara’s crazy furry black boots are perfect Steelers fit against Eagles
That’s what it’s all about in that last photo.
Brock and Jenna just tied the knot in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 9, 2024. Brock and Jenna (Brandt) met as students at Iowa State University, where he played football and she was on the volleyball team.
Brock of course is a great story being Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick of the NFL draft to starting for the 49ers for three seasons. He’s had some bad luck this season as the team has been decimated by injuries and will likely miss the playoffs at 6-8.
On the bright side, at least Brock will have a longer offseason with his wife Jenna this time around.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick
Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday
Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit