Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut birthday stunner

The Ole Miss Rebels sophomore and daughter of the football coach rocks her fit of the year on her special day.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Landry Kiffin received a lot of birthday wishes in jaw-dropping fits, but her actual birthday look was an absolute stunner and by far the winner.

The daughter of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has been quite the bright spot as a sophomore at the college. After all, she’s the reason dad stayed to coach at Ole Miss.

She’s also been a “Rebel” with her fashion like her blue polka dot game day dress, and her sizzling fire-red dress for her Ole Miss formal, along with her spaghetti-string top while lip syncing, and finally a low-cut shirt with a custom jacket while standing next to dad.

On her birthday on Friday, Landry wore her most bold and daring look yet in what was her winner of the year with this extremely low-cut dress while singing with her friend on TikTok.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok
Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Landry happens to share the same birthday as Taylor Swift as well, but this look could upstage Taylor herself.

Dad and Ole Miss don’t play until January 2 in the Gator Bowl, but at least his daughter won December with her birthday fit drop. Happy birthday, Landry Kiffin.

