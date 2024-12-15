3 surprising facts about Travis Hunter's fiancée Leanna Lenee besides LIl Wayne
Lil Wayne can thank Leanna Lenee for being a part of Heisman Trophy history.
In probably the funniest moment of Colorado Buffaloes star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy acceptance speech, in a surprisingly narrow victory, was admitting he had no clue who the famous rapper was until his then girlfriend, now fiancée, Lenee introduced him to his music.
"My fiancée love you," Hunter revealed. "I didn't know none of your songs until she let me know because I don't listen to music. She let me know. She told me, like, 'You gotta listen to this. If you don't listen to music, listen to Wayne.' And from that day on, that's all I listened to. Pregame music, those are the songs I listen to. When I get in that TRX and blast that music, I'm listening to Wayne."
Hunter also sang a lyric from Wayne's 2011 hit, "6 Foot 7 Foot." So that's an unbelievable revelation by the No. 1 NFL draft prospect. Believe it or not, there are three more surprising facts about his fiancée Lenee,
Lenee does not attend Colorado with Hunter
Given all of Lenee's stunning, Kristin Juszczyk-like Buffalo fits for each of Hunter's games, it would be safe to assume that the couple went to school together. Nope.
In fact, Lenee graduated Kennesaw State University in Atlanta Georgia in Dec. of 2022, posting at the time, "4 year degree but i finished it in 2."
The two met when she was 19, and she wrote a heartfelt note last year for their anniversary in Feb., presumably when they started dating,
"You came into my life at the most unexpected time," Lenee wrote. "I would constantly pray that God would give me a reason to keep moving forward so I can fulfill his plan for me. That he would give me motivation to continue, and you were his answer. You bring nothing but solidarity and peace into my life. You’ve showed me how to properly be loved, and even how to properly love, because God knows I tainted the definition. You are the most patient and passionate man I have ever met. No relationship is perfect, but we perfected the art of trying. We are living in our 3rd state together now, and this is a life I wouldn’t want to share with anyone else. You are the greatest friend and partner I have ever had. I love you, sincerely and without limit.Happy anniversary baby, I pray God gives us many more years together❤️"
Recently celebrating a baller birthday vacation in Cabo last month thanks to her man, Lenee, 23, is two years older than Hunter, 21.
Hunter already spoils her with super expensive birthday gifts
Thanks to his NIL fortune, the 21-year-old potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick spoils Lenee with extravagant vacations, luxury shopping-spree gifts, and custom-made Teslas for her birthday.
It's not a one-way street though with the millionaire lifestyle, as Lenee surprised Hunter with his own sweet whip for his 21st birthday last May- a Ram 1500 TRX truck.
Lenee also flexed the very expensive engagement ring Hunter gave her with super upclose look of all the diamonds beset in the iced-out stunner.
Lenee will be the next big NFL fashion designer with her own collection
Lenee's gameday fits are legendary, and much like Kristin Juszczyk, who turned her San Francisco 49ers looks into her own collection, or Kansas Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt, the 23-year-old future NFL WAG is next-level ready. A sampling...