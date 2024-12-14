The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits for birthday bash

The Ole Miss Rebels head coach celebrated his oldest daughter's birthday with ex-wife Layla. Mr. Kiffin was easily outclassed by the ladies with their looks.

Matthew Graham

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
It's easy to recover from missing the College Football Playoff when you have a fantastic day as a father.

Ole Miss Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin, who was very outspoken for his team being excluded (settling for the Gator Bowl instead), turned that frown upside down today with his oldest daughter Landry celebrating her birthday. Forget Taylor Swift, dad and mom, his ex-wife Layla, posed with Landry in what could best be described as James Bond-like maneuvers.

Landry Kiffin, Lane Kiffin, and Layla Kiffin
Landry Kiffin, Lane Kiffin, and Layla Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram
Lane Kiffin, Landry Kiffin, and Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin, Landry Kiffin, and Layla Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

It's hard to see it in the above photo, but Landry's fit, as noted in the above relate link, is extremely fashionable from the front-side angle, and mom looks equally fantastic in the sparkly, halter-top jumpsuit. Coach Kiffin is dapper in the plaid blazer and sneakers, but he's a distant third to his daughter and ex-wife.

The 49-year-old former USC Trojans head coach, famously fired at LAX, has mended fences with his former employer, as his younger daughter Presley is heading there to play volleyball, with Layla, 50, posting on Instagram, "It's official." Kiffin liked the post.

Landry Kiffin and Lane Kiffin
Landry Kiffin and Lane Kiffin

Speaking of forgiveness, it's great to see Lane and Layla back on good terms, at least publicly. Landry especially always has them interacting together on social media, and who could forget the touching moment between dad and daughter after Ole Miss' huge win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Now if only Landry could have been in the room when the College Football Playoff teams were decided. Maybe then dad's Rebels would have made the cut.

