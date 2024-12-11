Hailee Steinfeld's 8 best Instagram moments in honor of her 28th birthday
Hailee Steinfeld is living large.
The acclaimed actress, who has been nominated for an Oscar and recently got engaged to NFL superstar Josh Allen, is celebrating her 28th birthday on December 11.
In honor of Steinfeld's big day, here is a look at some of her best Instagram posts over the years.
HER ENGAGEMENT PHOTOS TO JOSH ALLEN
The Beatles used to sing "All You Need Is Love," and Steinfeld felt that on November 22, 2024. That was the day that Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, popped the question and asked the starlet to be his wife. Steinfeld said yes and then shared engagement photos on Instagram for all of the world to see.
A DAZZLING DRESS WHILE PROMOTING ANIMATED SERIES
Steinfeld's acting talents extend beyond live-action roles. in september, she promoted the release of the second season of the animated Netflix series "Arcane," where she voices the character Vi. To mark the occasion, Steinfeld wore a dazzling dress that looked just as stunning in real life as it would in the animated world.
RED QUEEN
Modeling isn't the first thing people think of when they think of Steinfeld's career, but that doesn't mean she can't slay with the best of them. Steinfeld proved this with a photo drop in December 2023, showing herself in a blood red getup that would make your heart skip a beat. Her Instagram following agreed, as the post was liked over 990,000 times.
STAYING HYDRATED, STAYING FIT
While Steinfeld's soon-to-be hubby must remain in tip-top shape to compete in the NFL, that doesn't mean the actress isn't looking out for her own physical health. In summer 2023, she shared a photo promoting Core Hydration alongside a bench press. In the photo, she wore a patterned blue sports bra and showed off her flexed abs.
A MAGAZINE COVER
One of Steinfeld's biggest projects in the last few years was her role as Gwen Stacy in the "Spiderman Spider-Verse" film series, cementing her as an actor who has worked for well over a decade. People Magazine put Steinfeld on their cover and celebrated her miraculous journey and her fearlessness in taking risks with her career.
DROPPING A TEASE FOR HER "COAST" MUSIC VIDEO
.In 2022, Steinfeld heavily promoted the release of her song "Coast," especially the epic music video she shot for the upbeat track, which featured Anderson Paak.To really drum up interest, she released a photo of the outfit that she donned in the music video, which was a slick multi-colored top and matching skirt. It would be safe to say that her IG post paid off, as the track would become a hit and the video has been viewed over 6 million times on YouTube.
MEET BRANDO
Steinfeld is just like the rest of us — in search of the cutest dog in the world. She found just that in March 2022 when she introduced the world to Brando, a tiny Yorkshire Terrier that will melt your heart. She and her furry friend shared a mirror selfie together, one of many they would end up taking.
FASHION SHOW AWARDS
Another skill Steinfeld has proven to be excellent at is her fashion sense. The "Pitch Perfect 2" star displayed this talent at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London, where she wore a sparkling polka dot outfit that stole the show. She showcased the look on Instagram and gave a shout-out to the designers who helped put the outfit together for her.
