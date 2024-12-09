Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit
Angel Reese’s epic offseason continued to Dubai, where she dropped a whole new look for a camel ride.
The Chicago Sky All-Star has been all over the place since the WNBA season ended from Los Angeles where she had a next-level matching fit to the private plane and got serenaded by a much shorter Usher, to her hometown of Baltimore where she got iced out for a Ravens game, to New York a few times where she most recently went to the Footwear News Achievement Awards show where she went fangirl posing with Rhianna and met Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas for an amazing photo.
The 22-year-old most recently went International Barbie, getting iced out in an elegant fit for this past weekend’s Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race. She then hit up some camelback riding in the desert of Dubai, but first had to do a fit check and make sure she looked good — she even brought some designer bags with her.
Hey, if you’re going to do anything, why not do it in style? Angel never misses a moment to glam up and post about it. It just looks quite hilarious to see.
The double-double queen returns to the court next month for the new 3x3 Unrivaled league in Miami. Where in the world will Reese appear at next?
