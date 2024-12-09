The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit

The Chicago Sky All-Star has to look good even while out in the desert riding on the back of a camel.

Matt Ryan

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field.
Chicago Sky player Angel Reese on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Angel Reese’s epic offseason continued to Dubai, where she dropped a whole new look for a camel ride.

The Chicago Sky All-Star has been all over the place since the WNBA season ended from Los Angeles where she had a next-level matching fit to the private plane and got serenaded by a much shorter Usher, to her hometown of Baltimore where she got iced out for a Ravens game, to New York a few times where she most recently went to the Footwear News Achievement Awards show where she went fangirl posing with Rhianna and met Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas for an amazing photo.

The 22-year-old most recently went International Barbie, getting iced out in an elegant fit for this past weekend’s Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race. She then hit up some camelback riding in the desert of Dubai, but first had to do a fit check and make sure she looked good — she even brought some designer bags with her.

Hey, if you’re going to do anything, why not do it in style? Angel never misses a moment to glam up and post about it. It just looks quite hilarious to see.

The double-double queen returns to the court next month for the new 3x3 Unrivaled league in Miami. Where in the world will Reese appear at next?

