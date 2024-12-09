Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen celebrate their son Benjamin's birthday
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen famously divorced in 2022 following the legendary NFL quarterback chose to return for one final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although they are no longer a couple, they continue to be hall of fame-worthy parents.
Both Brady, 47, and Bündchen, 44, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 8, to wish their son Benjamin a happy 15th birthday.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a photo alongside Ben and wrote the following: "I’m so proud of the young man you are... You’re a student, artist, athlete, musician, and teammate… but most of all you’re the best brother and son anyone could ask for. You pour so much into everything you do, and it shows in the way you inspire others around you. Thanks for always making us laugh…. Even when you’re not supposed to! I can’t wait to see all the great things you’ll continue to achieve. Dad loves you sooooooooo much!"
Meanwhile, Bündchen released a series of photos of her and Benny through her Instagram stories. Along with the photos she wrote:
"Happy birthday to the sweetest and funniest boy on earth! You have the biggest heart and it's amazing to see you grow into an incredible young man."
Brady and Bündchen had a similar posting strategy on December 5, when their daughter Vivian turned 12. The retired football player has one other son, John, 17, who he had with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
RELATED: Tom Brady reveals the proudest moments of his life on daughter Vivian's 12th Birthday
Meanwhile, Bündchen is expecting her third biological child with her new boyfriend Joaquim Valente.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
SEC queen: Loreal Sarkisian crushes hubby Steven in amazing Texas burnt orange fit
Little trouble: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU gymnastics team in ‘squad’ photo
On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before big game
Stealth mode: Hailee Steinfeld shares new romantic photo from Josh Allen’s proposal
Mom knows best: Savannah James sends love to Bronny after breakout Lakers game