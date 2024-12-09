The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen celebrate their son Benjamin's birthday

The NFL legend and the iconic supermodel may no longer be together, but they are still a dynamic parenting duo.

Joseph Galizia

2012: Tom Brady and his now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen look out over Fenway during the 7th inning stretch.
2012: Tom Brady and his now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen look out over Fenway during the 7th inning stretch. / Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen famously divorced in 2022 following the legendary NFL quarterback chose to return for one final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although they are no longer a couple, they continue to be hall of fame-worthy parents.

Both Brady, 47, and Bündchen, 44, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 8, to wish their son Benjamin a happy 15th birthday. 

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a photo alongside Ben and wrote the following: "I’m so proud of the young man you are... You’re a student, artist, athlete, musician, and teammate… but most of all you’re the best brother and son anyone could ask for. You pour so much into everything you do, and it shows in the way you inspire others around you. Thanks for always making us laugh…. Even when you’re not supposed to! I can’t wait to see all the great things you’ll continue to achieve. Dad loves you sooooooooo much!"

Meanwhile, Bündchen released a series of photos of her and Benny through her Instagram stories. Along with the photos she wrote:

"Happy birthday to the sweetest and funniest boy on earth! You have the biggest heart and it's amazing to see you grow into an incredible young man."

Tom Brady
Tom Brady shares a photo on Instagram for his son Benjamin's birthday. / Photo Credit: Tom Brady on Instagram
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen shares a photo for her son Benjamin's birthday. / Photo Credit: Gisele Bündchen on Instagram
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen shares a photo for her son Benjamin's birthday. / Photo Credit: Gisele Bündchen on Instagram

Brady and Bündchen had a similar posting strategy on December 5, when their daughter Vivian turned 12. The retired football player has one other son, John, 17, who he had with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

RELATED: Tom Brady reveals the proudest moments of his life on daughter Vivian's 12th Birthday

Meanwhile, Bündchen is expecting her third biological child with her new boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

