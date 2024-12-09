24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick is living life to the fullest with girlfriend Jordon Hudson as they got into holiday mode in their latest public appearance together.
Belichick, 72, is the legendary former NFL coach and six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. Hudson, who is a former college cheerleader, is only 24 years old, but the 48-year age gap isn’t stopping them from having a great time.
While Belichick is known for his serious nature, rarely cracking a smile on the football field, he’s showing off his fun side with Hudson like posing with her cheerleading team she leads. Last week, they attended the American Museum of National History's 2024 Music Gala in New York where a dapper Belichick even coached himself into a smile on the red carpet with Hudson in a stunning all-black dress.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend cosplays as the former NFL coach for Halloween
In her latest photo dump on Instagram, Hudson captioned her holiday fit by saying, “Lost my Stroll-ginity this weekend 🍒🎄🤪 #knottygirl 🪢😋.” Belichick is seen showing off his playful side by giving Hudson bunny ears for the photo.
Bill is rocking the Washington Huskies sweatshirt where his son Steve Belichick is a coach. Speaking of coaching, dad actually just interviewed for the head coach job for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
RELATED: Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson get in fall spirit in epic fashion
Hudson would also post a few more looks on her own and with Miss Massachusetts 2024 Melissa Queenie Sapini.
Belichick and Hudson first began dating back in 2021 when Hudson was still in college, and have been going strong ever since. Photos like these show age is just a number.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy
Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute
Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game