Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with Josh Allen after Rams loss
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are rarely seen together in public, but the newly engaged couple were on Sunday with the actress dropping a bombshell fit.
With Allen and the Buffalo Bills playing the Los Angeles Rams on the road, Steinfeld, who is from California and has a baller $8 million house in Encino, made the road trip for the first time as the quarterback’s fiancée.
Steinfeld had previous been seen at Bills games like last weekend’s win over the San Francisco 49ers in the snow for the first game since Allen’s epic proposal, and she even went full Bills Mafia mode at another game.
RELATED: Another rare photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld together at Bills-Rams game
Sunday’s appearance on the road was not only rare, but they posed for photos together after the Bills heartbreaking 44-42 loss. While Allen wore a pickleball team shirt for the Los Angeles Mad Drops, Steinfeld stunned in a red ab-teasing midriff fit while also standing next to her brother, Griffin Steinfeld.
She looks incredible with her fit abs and her Bills hat on. Now, if she’d just show the world her engagement ring already.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s main Buffalo house close to Bills stadium shockingly cheap
Steinfeld, 27, recently revealed more insight to the proposal with Allen, 28, in her Beau Society newsletter where he talked about how “nervous” he was, and she showed off another romantic photo from that day. The couple has been together since 2023.
Will Steinfeld attend the next game in Detroit?
While this game was a loss for 9-3 Buffalo, Allen clearly had a winning day with his gorgeous fiancée and her fit by his side.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy
Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute
Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game