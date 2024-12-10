ESPN's Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket combo from NYC streets look
It’s easy to forget what Stephen A. Smith is even debating about on ESPN’s First Take when you see Molly Qerim’s fits.
The 40-year-old co-host of the show is looking as good as ever lately with her “locked in” leather miniskirt, and her “Canadian Tuxedo” with her legs out in all denim, and her disappearing fit while at UFC 309 in New York City.
She’s also been crushing her workouts and showing off in some black minishorts, and most recently in an ab-revealing white crop top.
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim's full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A. Smith
When she’s not working out, Qerim is working at ESPN. She brought the fire to the set with a look she had previously shown off with her miniskirt and kicks combo while on the streets of NYC. This time she lost the kicks for some baller shoes while posing with No. 1 2025 basketball recruit and new BYU Cougars commit AJ Dybantsa.
Here’s the fit she previously wore around the city with her kicks on.
RELATED: Cam Newton towers over ESPN colleagues Molly Qerim, Ryan Clark in jarring photo
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
She won an Emmy in 2008 for her role on Fantasy Football Now.
Now, she’s the fit queen on First Take with looks like these.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy
Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute
Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game