Inside Bronny James and Parker Whitfield Breakup Rumors

Bronny James might be starting his third season in the NBA single as he and his alleged ex, Parker Whitfield, are fueling breakup rumors.

Last month, fans noticed that the two no longer follow one another on Instagram. While it's not always an indication that a relationship has turned sour, more often than not, it's a telltale sign that the couple is no longer together.

What continued to push the narrative were posts from Whitfield's parents, Salli and Dondré Whitfield. As their daughter celebrated her 22nd birthday last week, the "Queen Sugar" star wrote a message that was interrupted as shade to the NBA player.

"The forever man in your life,” Dondré wrote in the Instagram caption.

While Dondré didn't mention Bronny by name or anything regarding their breakup, some fans commented under the New York Post's reporting of the alleged split, suggesting that her parents were "mad" about them breaking up.

Parker Whitfield's Mom Responds to Allegedly Throwing Shade At Bronny

Salli's post was also in the hot seat over the celebration of her daughter's birthday. The Hollywood producer shared a caption that also raised some eyebrows.

“Don’t ever worry about the people who are incapable of seeing what a shining star you are because your world is gonna be filled with so much love and light, all the negative things will fall to the curb,” Salli wrote in the caption of her Instagram Reel that showed her and her daughter showing off their outfits.

Even though she also did not mention Bronny or Parker's relationship, she cleared up any speculations that her family was trying to throw shade at him.

"Why do people make so many assumptions for absolutely no reason," she wrote in the comment section of her post. "I don't have time for shady mystery messages. That's not our flow."

Parker Whitfield and Bronny James Relationship

The couple met in high school at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, where Bronny was on the basketball team and Parker played softball.

Despite both having parents in the spotlight -- Parker's parents have careers in film and television, while Bronny's parents, LeBron James and Savannah James, are in sports and lifestyle sectors of the business -- they tried to keep a low-profile with their relationship.

Rumors about their relationship began to heat up when they supported LeBron and Team USA at the Paris Olympics in 2024. The two sat next to one another as they cheered on the NBA superstar.

In October 2024, the two went public with their relationship. At the time, Parker shared a tribute for National Boyfriend Day, captioning a photo of the two with Mickey Mouse at a Disney park, "bf day! i love you!", which Bronny reposted.

During their relationship, they also went on vacation, including a getaway to Hawaii alongside Bronny's family. She was also frequently present at Lakers games, cheering Bronny on.

Bronny and Parker have been private about their relationship, so it's unclear if they will ever speak publicly about a split.