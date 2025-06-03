Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron, family in Hawaii
Bronny James finished up his rookie NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers and is now kicking back and enjoying the offseason with family and friends. This week, the James squad made the trip to Hawaii to soak up the tropical vibes and play some rounds of golf.
Joining Bronny, LeBron James, and company was Parker Whitfield, Bronny's girlfriend.
The couple joined LeBron on the links and shared photos from what appeared to be Wailea Golf Club in Maui, according to social media sleuths.
Bronny James' gf Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on couple's date night
Parker snapped a photo of the scenic view from the course, while LeBron later shared a video of himself cruising around in a golf cart.
LeBron was rolling around in an E-Z-GO golf cart while flexing his watch on his own IG Story.
Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield shares adorable message for National Boyfriend Day
Hopefully LeBron doesn't get too comfortable on the golf course, cause NBA fans would love to see him suit up for another season or two.
Bronny and Parker, who attended Sierra Canyon together, have been linked since August 2024 when they were spotted together courtside at the Paris Olympics.
Bronny James, gf Parker Whitfield attend Bryce's HS playoff game with LeBron
They confirmed their relationship later in the fall.
Like Bronny, Parker is an athlete who played softball at Sierra Canyon while he was starring on the basketball team. She also comes from a famous family, with both parents, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondre T. Whitfield, being accomplished actors.
Parker recently wrapped up her sophomore year at the prestigious women's HBCU Spelman College in Atlanta.
