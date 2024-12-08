Savannah James sends love to Bronny after breakout Lakers game
Savannah James has a lot to be proud of. Her high school sweetheart is one of the greatest NBA players in history, her son Bronny joined LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers as the league's first father-son duo and her youngest son Bryce is another promising basketball talent.
Bronny was sent to the Lakers' NBA G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, to continue working on his development, and he is already showing signs of improvement.
Over the weekend, Bronny had his breakout game with the team, recording a career-high 16 points in 22 minutes to go with four rebounds, two assists, and a block in the Lakers' win over the San Diego Clippers.
MORE: Savannah James' birthday shoutout from LeBron will restore faith in love
To celebrate Bronny's big game, Savannah shared his stats on Instagram with a simple message sending love to her son.
Savannah responded with a simple purple and gold heart.
There is nothing like a mother's love.
Bronny still has plenty of room to grow and he will continue to develop in the G-League until he gets his highly-anticipated call-up back to the NBA, but for now, the basketball world and Savannah will be watching his progress with South Bay.
The 20-year-old Bronny was returning to the court for the first time in nearly a month. He had been out of action since November 10 while dealing with a heel injury.
