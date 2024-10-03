Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield shares adorable message for National Boyfriend Day
It looks like things are heating up in Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield.
Today, Whitfield — who is the daughter of actress Salli Richardson — took to Instagram to share a loving message to the Los Angeles Lakers guard on National Boyfriend Day. Yes, that’s a thing, apparently.
In the photo, Bronny and Whitfield are seen at what appears to be a Disney amusement park, as Mickey Mouse stands between them. And Bronny and Whitfield’s interaction seems to confirm their relationship.
The photo was originally shared via Whitfield’s handle, with overlaying text reading “bf day! i love you!” Bronny then shared the photo via his page, and wrote text reading “I love you babyyyyy” with a kissing emoji.
Bronny is gearing up for the upcoming NBA season, in which, he will play alongside his father and teammate, Lakers power forward LeBron James. Back in July, LeBron spoke with Today, and explained how the team dynamic will work for the father-son duo,
"I’m going to hold him accountable, and he should hold me accountable when I do things not right,” said LeBron. “I can separate dad from teammate. And, I think, as he continues to grow, and as he continues to learn, I hope he’s able to separate son from teammate, as well."
With a good woman by his side, a legendary father as a mentor, and a promising season ahead of him, it looks like Bronny is in his rock star era.
