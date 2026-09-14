Isaiah Likely's Wife Melanie Shares Sweet Post After Giants Win

Isaiah Likely and his wife, Melanie Likely, shared a sweet sideline kiss before the New York Giants collected their first win of the season over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

In a post on Instagram, Melanie shared a video of her and the Giants tight end sharing a kiss as she took the moment to be reflective on their love story. In the video, Isaiah pulls her in for a hug, and then they share a quick kiss before they pose for a photo.

Melanie took the moment to reflect on how far they've come as a couple, writing over the video, "and suddenly we weren't two young college kids unsure of what the future held anymore." She soundtracked the post to include a snippet of Miguel's 2010 hit "Sure Thing."

Isaiah commented on the post: "My Forever and Ever," adding a white heart and fingers crossed emoji.

For Isaiah's Giants debut, Melanie brought out a fun streetwear look. She wore an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve shirt with a cutout that featured the Giants logo in red. She paired it with wide-leg leather pants.

On Saturday, she shared on Instagram that she actually made her game day outfit by hand, as she sewed together a regular striped shirt, a jersey, and a Giants T-Shirt to come up with her outfit.

Melanie Likely Supports Isaiah Likely's Move to New York

After four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Isaiah signed with the Giants as a free agent in March 2026. Melanie has been supportive of Isaiah's NFL journey and shared a video of her surprising him after the news of his signing was revealed publicly.

She told her followers she was waiting inside her car while she waited for him to come back from a dentist appointment. Melanie then went over to his car and gave him a quick kiss before screaming in excitement.

"so proud!!! you deserve it all," she captioned the video.

She has since been posting funny videos about "preparing" him for the new season, as he would jokingly throw a football at her to catch. Melanie threw on an oversized grey Giants shirt and even his helmet to wake him up to "practice" with her.

Melanie jokingly added in the caption that she wants credit for the training, "& when you see him show out this season, just know it’s thanks to ME," she wrote alongside a winky face emoji.

Isaiah Likely and Melanie Likely's Relationship

Isaiah and Melanie started dating around 2022 and then went public with their romance in 2023. Two years later, they revealed that they got married at San Francisco City Hall.

In July, they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. She wrote a touching caption about their relationship, noting that they opted for an intimate ceremony with just the two of them, as they "snuck off to get married in a random city" and hired a last-minute photographer to capture their special day.

"My Forever," the Giants tight end responded to the post with crossed-fingers and white-heart emojis.