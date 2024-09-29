Jonathan Owens shares sweet Simone Biles sideline moment before Bears game
The stars have finally aligned for Simone Biles to see husband Jonathan Owens play.
With the NFL season and USA gymnastics on the "Gold Over America Tour," Biles and Owens have been forced to spend some time apart. With the tour stopping in Chicago Sunday night at the United Center at 7 pm ET and the Chicago Bears at home for 1 pm ET kickoff, Biles wasn’t missing this game.
Before Biles showed up on the sidelines at Soldier Field, Owens surprised his seven-time Olympic gold medal gymnast wife when he pulled up to Biles' hotel to shower her with a heart-shaped bouquet of roses. Their romance was on full display before the Bears kicked off vs. the Los Angeles Rams, and Biles was also truly stunning with her fit game.
What a heartwarming moment for the two.
The Olympic champ is on the 30-stop U.S. Tour which kicked off in California in September alongside Olympic teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and recent LSU commit Hezly Rivera.
The US men's bronze medalists, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, and Frederick Richard, are also on the tour.
The tour will make its final stop on November 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and then hopefully Biles can enjoy more Bears games and the couple’s newly renovated $3 million Texas mansion.
