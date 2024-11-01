Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld share kiss in rare moment of PDA
Josh Allen and girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld try to keep their relationship as private as possible, but shared a sweet moment caught on camera at their Halloween party.
The actress recently showed up at a Buffalo Bills game to root on her quarterback man, and the couple was spotted together at a puppy charity event. Allen even sent her a sweet message after practice one day.
Allen and Steinfeld hosted an epic Halloween bash for his Bills teammates and their partners, and they even coordinated matching ringmaster circus costumes in adorable fashion.
At the party, the couple shared a rare moment of PDA with a sweet kiss, although they tried to hid it from the camera. Steinfeld appropriately captioned the post, “Welcome to the showdown…”
They also look like they had an amazing time together.
Steinfeld is a bonafide star and boasts 20.3 million followers on Instagram alone. She is known for her roles in “True Grit”, the Marvel TV series “Hawkeye”, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films and the “Transformers” franchise.
Allen and Steinfeld have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official in public until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
They certainly went public on their Halloween party with their super rare moment of PDA.
