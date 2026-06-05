Knicks vs. Spurs Live Scores, Updates: San Antonio Seeks to Even NBA Finals in Game 2

Jalen Brunson continues to carve out a significant place in Knicks history. If New York goes on to win the 2026 NBA Finals against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, his Game 1 performance may get some mentions in the same breath as Willis Reed’s legendary return to Game 7 of the 1970 Finals.

The circumstances were not the same, of course. Reed suffered a torn right tensor muscle the game before, but managed to contribute to a win over Wilt Chamberlain and the Lakers. Brunson, meanwhile, was hobbled by knee and ankle injuries, the former sending him to the locker room during the first quarter. Neither kept him from grinding out 30 points, and hitting a number of crucial shots late as the Knicks rebounded from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to win, 105–95.

New York got the best of San Antonio in Game 1, but we should be in for a long series between two pretty evenly matched teams. Wembanyama and the Spurs have responded in big ways when they’ve faced adversity against the Timberwolves and Thunder in these playoffs. Now, they need a Game 2 win on Friday to avoid going into a 0–2 hole with the series heading to what promises to be a rabid Madison Square Garden next week.

Sports Illustrated’s NBA staff will be on the ground in San Antonio and across New York for Game 2. Stay locked in here for all of the biggest moments, stats and scores from Friday’s game.

NBA Finals Game 2: Spurs vs. Knicks live updates, scores and stats

How to watch Game 2 of the Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals

ABC will broadcast Friday night’s game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be shown on ESPN’s digital streaming services.

Recapping the New York’s Game 1 win over San Antonio

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t afraid to challenge Victor Wembanyama on the offensive end in Game 1. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What ended up as a celebratory night for Knicks fans certainly didn’t begin that way. The Spurs were hot to start the game, outscoring New York 27–19 in the first quarter. The opening frame also saw Brunson exit to the locker room after San Antonio forward Harrison Barnes fell into his knee after a collision with Landry Shamet.

The Knicks’ bench has come up big in the postseason, and in Game 1 backup point guard Jose Alvarado helped keep New York afloat while Brunson was being treated—a period in which the Knicks ate away at the Spurs’ early lead. He returned to the floor with New York down just 31–28 in the second quarter. They’d get within two late in the second quarter, but a quick pair of buckets from De’Aaron Fox and Julian Champagnie extended the San Antonio lead to 55–48 at the half.

The Spurs kept the momentum to start the third quarter, building the lead out to 65–51 with 6:31 remaining, but this Knicks team—which opened the Eastern Conference finals by coming back from a 22-point mid-fourth-quarter deficit against the Cavaliers—was undeterred. They tied the game at 71 on a Brunson jumper less than five minutes of game time later, and entered the fourth tied at 76.

That is when New York hit the gas.

Led by 13 fourth-quarter points by the hobbled Brunson, New York outscored San Antonio 29–19 in the final 12 minutes. The Spurs made a late run, with a pair of Wembanyama free throws putting them up 95–94 with 2:16 left in the game, but the Knicks would score the final 11 points of the game, with Brunson hitting a huge three to take back the lead, and a pullup jumper with 37 seconds left to seal the deal.

More NBA Finals From Sports Illustrated

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