Hailee Steinfeld shares romantic photo from Bills QB Josh Allen's proposal
The Buffalo Bills not only clinched their spot in the playoffs after defeating the San Francisco 49ers last week, they also won their fifth-consecutive AFC East title.
As for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a prime candidate to be this year's MVP, he's winning on and off the field season. Two days before the Sunday Night Football showdown, Allen and his now fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, announced their engagement.
RELATED: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills-49ers game after engagement news
While the Oscar-nominated actress and the Bills star were able to keep the exciting news under wraps for a week, the famous couple opened up about what Steinfeld called "the most magical day of her life" in her newsletter, Beau Society.
In the feature photo, Steinfeld shared a rare photo from Allen's seaside proposal in Malibu, California.
In the picture, Allen and Steinfeld form a heart with their hands while capturing their shadows in the sand. In the candid interview, the 28-year-old quarterback revealed the weather added a stressor to pulling off the elaborate outdoor proposal.
Allen described being "relieved" after it was all said and done. "You were extremely surprised, you said yes, and that was all that mattered to me. And the sun was out," he told Steinfeld.
Allen gushed over his love for Steinfeld. "It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy." As for Steinfeld, she can't wait to spend the rest of her life with Allen
Allen recalled, "The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said “Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!” I replied, 'Just give me a little more time.' Little did you know I was about to propose to you… "
