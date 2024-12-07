Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU Gymnastics team in ‘squad’ Christmas photo
Usually Livvy Dunne is the one doing the crushing — just in her fits and not a giant pileup involving her.
The viral LSU gymnast has slayed a lot of looks lately from her girl next door vibe back home in New Jersey, to a makeup-free bedroom selfie, to her kitchen miniskirt stunner she “cooked” up.
The 22-year-old Dunne is getting ready for finals with her nerdy glasses look, while still practicing hard with her Lady Tigers teammates. She had a “girls night” going on before the holidays hit with her squad, and they posed for an epic photo literally crushing Dunne underneath a giant pileup of bodies. She captioned it, “Sqaud 🆙.”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Wow, that looks dangerous. They are gymnasts though and can contort their bodies and hold themselves up.
Dunne would share more of the “girls nightttt ❤️” with what looks like some music going on in the background there.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne gets insane air on crazy gymnastics flip maneuver in tiny shorts
There was apparently an ultimate kahoot game as well.
Dunne and the Lady Tigers have a showcase fan event on December 16, followed by an autograph session. They will officially begin their national title defense in January to start 2025. Until then, hopefully Dunne or no one else on the squad gets injured in photo pileups.
