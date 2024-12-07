The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU Gymnastics team in ‘squad’ Christmas photo

The Lady Tigers pile on the 22-year-old viral teammate for an epic holiday photo.

Matt Ryan

Gymnast Livvy Dunne (LSU) during the 2024 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships.
Gymnast Livvy Dunne (LSU) during the 2024 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Usually Livvy Dunne is the one doing the crushing — just in her fits and not a giant pileup involving her.

The viral LSU gymnast has slayed a lot of looks lately from her girl next door vibe back home in New Jersey, to a makeup-free bedroom selfie, to her kitchen miniskirt stunner she “cooked” up.

The 22-year-old Dunne is getting ready for finals with her nerdy glasses look, while still practicing hard with her Lady Tigers teammates. She had a “girls night” going on before the holidays hit with her squad, and they posed for an epic photo literally crushing Dunne underneath a giant pileup of bodies. She captioned it, “Sqaud 🆙.”

Livvy Dunne and the Lady Tigers
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Wow, that looks dangerous. They are gymnasts though and can contort their bodies and hold themselves up.

Dunne would share more of the “girls nightttt ❤️” with what looks like some music going on in the background there.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

There was apparently an ultimate kahoot game as well.

Livvy Dunn
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne and the Lady Tigers have a showcase fan event on December 16, followed by an autograph session. They will officially begin their national title defense in January to start 2025. Until then, hopefully Dunne or no one else on the squad gets injured in photo pileups.

