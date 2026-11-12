Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, Wife Jordyn Woods Reveal Sweet Detail Behind Matching Rings

Karl-Anthony Towns and his wife, Jordyn Woods, included a special detail in their wedding day jewelry that few people knew about.

The New York Knicks star and social media influencer tied the knot in a star-studded Malibu wedding in August but are still revealing details about their big day.

The newest detail they shared involves their wedding day jewelry.

Jordyn Woods Dishes Details on Wedding Rings

While attending Tiffany & Co.'s Bird on a Rock Lighting Ceremony in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 10, Woods revealed that she and the Knicks star selected matching wedding bands from the luxury jewelry brand.

The 29-year-old model and close friend of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Kylie Jenner told "People" the rings they selected came from Tiffany & Co.'s Sixteen Stone collection.

Woods donned a simple black dress for the occasion. She accessorized her look with several pieces from the same collection, including earrings, a necklace, a bracelet, and her own ring.

"They gave me selections, and I thought it would be perfecft to tied the story together," Woods told the outlet.

She also revealed that the couple personally selected their matching rings.

The couple's matching Tiffany wedding bands weren't the only pieces of jewelry with special meaning. Woods' massive engagement ring also included a touching tribute to their families.

When Towns proposed to Woods on Christmas Eve in 2025, he got down on one knee and presented Woods with a massive 15-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

Part of Towns and Woods' Rings Have Special Meaning

According to Vogue, Towns incorporated the birthstones of their late parents into the design, along with their own birthstones.

The tribute was incredibly special for Woods, who lost her father, John, to cancer in 2017.

The NBA star didn't stop there.

He also included a handwritten message inside the ring that reads "I love you, my heart" in Spanish, which served as a tribute to his mother's Dominican heritage.

Towns' late mother, Jaqueline, died in 2020 following complications of COVID-19.

The NBA star has admitted that he spent a lot of time with New York-based jeweler Bernard James to design the perfect engagement ring for his now-wife.

“My goal was to translate Jordyn’s personality and our shared journey into a custom design,” Towns told "Town & Country" in April. “A ring that stands as a meaningful symbol of the connection we’ve created together.”

The couple got engaged the night before Christmas after several years of dating. They tied the knot eight months later, during an oceanfront ceremony in Malibu.

After exchanging rings, the newlyweds stepped away for a private moment to read the vows they'd written for each other.

Between the matching bands and Woods' thoughtfully designed engagement ring, the couple made sure their wedding day included plenty of special meaning.