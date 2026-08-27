LeBron James Sends Emotional Message to Wife Savannah on Her Big Day

LeBron James is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers, and it's not just him who has to adjust to this new world on the East Coast. James' family is also making the move with him, including his wife, Savannah James.

James has made no secret of the fact that family is central to his life. When he was making a decision about what team to play for after leaving the Lakers, Shams Charania said that the "last hurdle" for James going to the 76ers was "getting the family on board."

Well, they're on board, and James is grateful. Now, James has sent out a special tribute to his wife, Savannah, on her birthday.

LeBron James Celebrates His Wife Savannah

LeBron James during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Savannah's birthday is Aug. 27. So, on Thursday, James took to social media to tell the world how much he loves his wife.

In a post shared on his official Instagram page, James shared a photo of the two of them dressed to the nines, with James in a tuxedo and Savannah in a long, black gown with a plunging neckline.

Lebron James Sweet Message To Savannah

"Happy birthday, my queen," he said to her with a bunch of exclamation marks. He added that they're "ready to celebrate you" and that he was especially ready. He also added that she's "deserving of all the love" and vibes she gets today and beyond and that he loves her.

It was really a sweet and touching tribute blasted to his 153 million instgarm followers.



Lebron's fans also chimed in with comments.

"Love you Bron, Bron and happy birthday, mother," one said.

Savannah James and LeBron James sitting courtside. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Tell mom I said happy birthday dad," another added.

"She's such a class act," one more added.

"Happy birthday, Savannah. You're an inspiration and a great role model for young women always keeping it classy, as always," another follower added.

Savannah James Was Key to the Move to Philadelphia

Back when James was making a decision to go to Philadelphia, Charania commented on how he had to get his family on board, and he elaborated.

"This is a complete family change for them," Charania said of the decision. "Over the last eight years, he's been playing in L.A. Now he's going to be on the East Coast. Getting them all in one vicinity was very important. He was able to spend this week in Los Angeles with his family."

So, James and his family are going from the West Coast to the East Coast. It's quite a change, but it's not like it's the first time. This is his fourth franchise, so they're used to change. It's also his final stop.