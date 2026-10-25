Lewis Hamilton Reveals Heartwarming Gift He Gave Kim Kardashian's Kids

Lewis Hamilton made a rare comment about his personal life regarding his relationship with Kim Kardashian.



Lewis and Kim have been dating since summer 2026, when she was spotted at one a race in Monaco in a dazzling outfit, sparking romance rumors.

Hamilton gushed over the love he has for Kardashian's children and the sweet gift he gave them recently that is melting fans' hearts.

Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 25, 2026 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton during the drivers parade IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerome Miron | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Lewis Hamilton Reveals Gift For Kim Kardashian's Kids

During a press panel ahead of the F1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, Hamilton revealed how much joy children bring to him, sharing that his own "niece and nephew always gave me a lot of happiness."

He then added that, "My girlfriend’s kids, I love spending time with them.”

Here is a video of the Austin Grand Prix press panel with Hamilton discussing Kim Kardashian and her children:

Lewis Hamilton got a dog for his girlfriend kim kardashian kids little halo 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/JWvkthyVEv — LH44(A) (@LH44Fanpage8) October 24, 2026

Hamilton Reveals He Gave Puppy to the Kardashians

“She’s got four, so I’m getting to play with these kids,” Hamilton continued. “I got them a dog this year, so little Halo is a new member of that family.”

Kardashian's four children are: daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm, whom she shares with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

The reality star's dog, Halo, is a Golden Retriever puppy, whom she shared a photo with in a July 30 Instagram post where she gave fans a preview of her family lake vacation.

Lewis Hamilton Joins Kim Kardashian's Family Trips

Over the last few months, Hamilton and Kardashian have been letting fans in on moments in their romance.



In August, Kardashian shared a post on Instagram where she documented a trip to the lake with her younger children, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The reality star's oldest child, daughter North, was not seen in the photos.

In the first photo, Hamilton and Kardashian are seen walking on the beach with their backs to the camera as they stroll through the sand at sunset. In a video, Kardashian and her children are seen paddle boarding and even stopping to take a photo in the water.

The couple also shared a mirror selfie with Hamilton standing behind her as she rocked a pink bikini top, white shorts, pink bandana, and oversized sunglasses. The F1 driver also had a casual look with a grey T-shirt with mushrooms printed on it, pink pants, and a bucket hat.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton in new selfie. pic.twitter.com/Gl1KPCkwkZ — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 18, 2026

Kim's sister, Khloé Kardashian, also joined along for the trip and brought her daughter, True Thompson, and son Tatum Thompson, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick, was also seen in several of the photos from the lake vacation.

The SKIMS co-founder captioned the photo, "somewhere over the rainbow."

Kim has been supporting Hamilton at several of his F1 events this year. So far, she has attended the Monaco Grand Prix back in June as well as the Singapore Grand Prix earlier this month.