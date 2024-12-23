Livvy Dunne calls Alix Earle a 'Hot Mami' in new pink bikini photos from Key West trip
Alix Earle has always had an amazing connection with her fanbase, and now the 24-year-old is giving those fans some BTS content — and that includes viral gymnast Livvy Dunne.
The TikTok megastar dropped a series of photos on Instagram on Saturday, December 21 showing off her wild trip in Key West, Florida, where she celebrated her latest birthday and threw a "hot mess party." In the stills, Earle rocks a sizzling pink bikini, matching pink strap heels, and some low-cut jean shorts to boot. She captioned the post:
"fist pumps, fake tans, & fur boots bts on @hotmess out now!!"
Several of Earle's 3.7 million Instagram followers instantly took to the comments section to express how much fun it looked like Earle was having.
"GOALSSSS" wrote one person in all caps.
"I want to live there," commented a second person.
One of the people who commented on the post was Dunne, who gave Earle a sensational compliment:
"Hot Mami," wrote Dunne.
RELATED: Alix Earle shares "trashy, messy, sexy" birthday photos while wearing cheetah bra
Dunne most likely shared her comment from New York City, where she and her boyfriend, MLB pitcher Paul Skenes, celebrated her graduation from LSU. The happy couple traveled to Dunne's hometown of New Jersey afterward for the holidays.
Meanwhile, Earle, a New Jersey native like Dunne, continues to chronicle her Florida trip across her social media channels, including on TikTok, where she boasts over 7 million followers. Her content creation has her at an estimated net worth of $8 million according to Forbes.
Earle is currently dating NFL star Braxton Berrios, whose Miami Dolphins picked up a huge win on Sunday, December 22 against the San Francisco 49ers to keep their 2024 playoff hopes alive.
