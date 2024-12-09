Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly celebrates Rams win in killer t-shirt and boot combo
One of this past weekend's most thrilling NFL matchups was between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills, and no one seemed more ecstatic than Kelly Stafford.
The 35-year-old, who is married to Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, attended the Sunday, December 8 game with a fit that had fans obsessed.
Kelly wore a black t-shirt featuring the Rams starting offensive lineman to celebrate what she dubbed "National Offensive Lineman Day." She paired the t-shirt with some killer bright blue knee-high boots.
It didn't take long for several of Kelly's 427K followers to rush to the comments and sing her praises.
"Obsessed with you hahaha," gushed one person.
A second person, who identified themselves as a Bills fan, wrote, "You look fantastic. From a Bills fan who was also at the game today, Matthew was incredible."
"Kelly you look so good!" shouted a third.
Kelly's sick fit helped bring Matthew and the Rams some luck. They managed to knock off the top-seeded Bills 44-42, bringing their record to 7-6. Her hubby played a phenomenal game, throwing for 320 yards and two touchdowns.
Kelly and Matthew were married in April of 2015 and have four kids together. In 2019, she revealed on Instagram that she had a brain tumor and later endured a 12-hour surgery to have it removed.
