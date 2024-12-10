Mercedes Moné turns up the heat in alluring purple dress at AEW event
Pro wrestling is experiencing another surge in popularity and nobody represents the industry better right now than Mercedes Moné.
The former WWE superstar, who now works for the newer renegade promotion AEW, was dressed to impress at a pre-sale ticketing event on Monday, December 9. The event was held to promote the company's All In pay-per-view special, scheduled to take place July 2025 in Texas.
Moné, 32, shared an Instagram post showing off her gorgeous purple dress, with the AEW TBS Championship and the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship belts draped over her shoulders.
The CEO, who boasts an incredible 6.3 million Instagram followers, quickly had fans rush to the comments section to sing her praises.
"Purple is just another color that belongs to you. Wow, you look incredible," gushed one person.
"MY FASHION ICONNNNNN," wrote a second person in all caps.
"U ateeee these," joked a third.
RELATED: There's Nothing Anyone Can Say To Waver The Confidence Of Mercedes Moné
Moné, who formerly went by Sasha Banks in WWE, signed with AEW in March of 2024. Aside from wrestling, the WrestleMania headliner has also dabbled in acting and previously appeared in The Collective and the hit Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian.
Since signing with AEW, Moné holds a record 11 wins and 0 losses. In that time, she's successfully defended her TBS Championship belt seven times.
