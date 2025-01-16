Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN 'First Take' host is worth more than you think
Molly Qerim has already created an incredible career legacy.
The Connecticut-born sports broadcaster began her career at the University of Connecticut, where she obtained a B.F.A. in Communications. Years later, she received her Master's Degree from Quinnipiac University, which led her toward her incredibly successful broadcasting career.
Qerim's success cannot be ignored — and her financial successes are just as remarkable.
Here is everything you need to know about her net worth.
Molly Qerim's net worth
As of 2025, Qerim has an estimated net worth of $3 million according to Millionaire Net Worth and Facts Buddy. The industry veteran has earned that wealth from her years grinding it out across multiple networks.
After working for several years at a local station in Connecticut, Qerim caught her first big break with ESPN, where she interviewed athletes, served as the interactive host for the College Football Live program, and won an Emmy in 2008 for her work on Fantasy Football Now. This led her to a role covering college football and basketball at CBS Sports in 2010, a position she held until 2012.
Qerim then received a high-profile position at the NFL Network, hosting its popular "NFL AM" and "NFL Fantasy Live" programs. In 2015, she returned to ESPN and was named an anchor of "First Take," which she co-hosts with famed sports media personality, Stephen A. Smith. According to Gameday News, she earns $500,000 annually for her "First Take" job.
In 2016, Qerim began dating fellow ESPN host and former NBA star Jalen Rose. The two tied the knot in 2018, but divorced in 2021.
While Qerim has reached millionaire status, she still humbly gives back to her community. The popular broadcaster is involved in several initiatives supporting young women's education and empowerment, including The Innocent Project and Boys and Girls Club of America.
