Mission Possible: Tom Cruise plotting stunt to close Paris Olympics
Everyone knows that Tom Cruise likes a rush and has the need for speed.
So is it any surprise that the Hollywood icon wants to be part of a thrilling 2024 Paris Olympic Games?
It's not.
Cruise showing up in France made waves but according to TMZ he's going to make his presence known in a huge way during the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 11.
According to Deadline, the 62-year-old Cruise, will literally “drop in” when the Olympic flag is handed over to Los Angeles, the 2028 host city.
Spoiler alerts below.
If Tom Cruise is involved, should we expect anything less than an epic, Oscars-esque Hollywood-like spectacle?
We shouldn't ... and we bet there's a helicopter or two involved.
This snarky poster is apparently worried for Tom's safety.
We say: He's Tom Cruise for heaven's sake!
He'll be fine.
