Mission Possible: Tom Cruise plotting stunt to close Paris Olympics

Various sources report that the thrill-seeking Maverick has something up his sleeve to finish off the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Jul 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Actor, Tom Cruise in attendance for the Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic and Jasmine Paolini of Italy (both not shown) women’s singles final on day 13 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports / Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone knows that Tom Cruise likes a rush and has the need for speed.

So is it any surprise that the Hollywood icon wants to be part of a thrilling 2024 Paris Olympic Games?

It's not.

Cruise showing up in France made waves but according to TMZ he's going to make his presence known in a huge way during the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 11.

According to Deadline, the 62-year-old Cruise, will literally “drop in” when the Olympic flag is handed over to Los Angeles, the 2028 host city.

Spoiler alerts below.

If Tom Cruise is involved, should we expect anything less than an epic, Oscars-esque Hollywood-like spectacle?

We shouldn't ... and we bet there's a helicopter or two involved.

This snarky poster is apparently worried for Tom's safety.

We say: He's Tom Cruise for heaven's sake!

He'll be fine.

