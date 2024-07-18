Team USA 2024 Paris Olympics outfits blasted: bad getups glorified
Fashionably conscious Paris Olympic goers will no doubt mock our 2024 Summer Games wardrobe, as they should.
It still seems like it's 1984 all over again -- and we're not even talking about George Orwell -- but we wonder if it's time for legendary, original influencer/designer Ralph Lauren to pass the Olympic sartorial torch to someone else, perhaps a bit, um, younger.
Slate.com certainly thinks so and we agree.
Look, no offense, Ralphie boy --he'll turn 85 in October -- but your haute couture is starting to become hated and it's certainly outdated.
Honestly, this, compared to what Mongolia is bringing?
Discuss.
Then get back to us on who should be the official designer for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Lots of style options there Team USA.
