Cameron Brink dons superhero spandex with LA Sparks legend (PHOTOS)

One user said the beloved WNBA rookie looked like she was ready to be in a Marvel movie.

LA Sparks injured forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Sparks injured forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
 Cameron Brink is a style icon even when she’s dressed down.

Hot off the heels of her TikTok dance routine with fellow Los Angeles Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson, Brink was hanging pregame before the game against the Seattle Storm with none other than the legendary Lisa Leslie, one of the most decorated WNBA and Team USA players of all time with two WNBA championships, three MVPs, and four gold medals.

“So much love for @lisaleslie” Brink wrote with the same photo posted on her Instagram Story. And what about the Marvel superhero vibes, as one Twitter user wrote? 

That’s a pretty great comparison, and given her apparent speedy recovery from her ACL injury, maybe Brink’s superhero ability will be an other-worldly quick return to the court.

RELATED: Cameron Brink busts sweet dance moves with teammate Rickea Jackson

Cameron Brink
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 22-year-old fashion maven also posed with teammate Dearica Hamby’s daughter, Amaya. 

The adorable seven year old was the star of the Sparks’ Kids Day.

What a day for Amaya. She got to hang with a real-life superhero too!

Published
