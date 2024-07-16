The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese, Kysre Gondrezick light up Las Vegas: oh, Jaylen Brown too (VIDEOS)

The brief Chicago Sky teammates made celebrity traffic stop in Sin City, and it seems like Gondrezick and Brown are an official couple.

Matthew Graham

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese arrives at Wintrust Arena before a game against the Indiana Fever.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese arrives at Wintrust Arena before a game against the Indiana Fever. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
It’s hard to get noticed in Las Vegas, especially when it’s NBA Summer League time.

That wasn’t the case when the Chicago Sky rookie sensation and WNBA fashion phenom Angel Reese showed up courtside for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics with Kysre Gondrezick, her brief teammate before she was released on June 28, and what seems to be her new beau, shunned Team USA Olympian and Boston Celtics NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Reese, Gondrezick, and Brown certainly seem to be having a better night than Lakers rookie Bronny James, who had an airball that went viral during the game.

RELATED: Angel Reese, Flau’jae gush over Hollywood Raven’s gorgeous fit (PHOTOS)

Vegas Barbie and Gondrezick seem to have a great time all night, and let’s hope Reese gets to bed at a reasonable hour with a game against the Las Vegas Aces tomorrow night.

Reese also found time to sign an autograph for a young fan.

Oh, and yes, Jaylen Brown was there too! He and Gondrezick seem to be an official couple after turning heads on the 2024 ESPY Awards red carpet.

Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick
Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Too bad for Brown. He was always going to be the third wheel when Angel Reese showed up: especially in Vegas.

Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

