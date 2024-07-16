Angel Reese, Kysre Gondrezick light up Las Vegas: oh, Jaylen Brown too (VIDEOS)
It’s hard to get noticed in Las Vegas, especially when it’s NBA Summer League time.
That wasn’t the case when the Chicago Sky rookie sensation and WNBA fashion phenom Angel Reese showed up courtside for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics with Kysre Gondrezick, her brief teammate before she was released on June 28, and what seems to be her new beau, shunned Team USA Olympian and Boston Celtics NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.
Reese, Gondrezick, and Brown certainly seem to be having a better night than Lakers rookie Bronny James, who had an airball that went viral during the game.
RELATED: Angel Reese, Flau’jae gush over Hollywood Raven’s gorgeous fit (PHOTOS)
Vegas Barbie and Gondrezick seem to have a great time all night, and let’s hope Reese gets to bed at a reasonable hour with a game against the Las Vegas Aces tomorrow night.
Reese also found time to sign an autograph for a young fan.
Oh, and yes, Jaylen Brown was there too! He and Gondrezick seem to be an official couple after turning heads on the 2024 ESPY Awards red carpet.
Too bad for Brown. He was always going to be the third wheel when Angel Reese showed up: especially in Vegas.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy moly: Insanely jacked 49ers rookie proves NFL players aren’t human (PHOTO)
2H2H: Zendaya rocks Miami Vice look after Harry Potter fit at 2024 Wimbledon
Groovin’: Cameron Brink busts sweet dance moves with teammate Rickea Jackson
2H2H: Angel Reese, Flau’jae gush over Hollywood Raven’s gorgeous fit (PHOTOS)
Jet-setting: Livvy Dunne flaunts private jet to All-Star Game: awesome summer vibes