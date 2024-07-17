Angel Reese rocks Chicago Sky-blue catsuit with kicks to match (PHOTO)
While you might never be able to match the fashion wattage of Angel Reese, at least you’ll be able to buy one of her signature pregame fits.
The Chicago Sky star rookie and All Star debuted the Premier Road VI sneaker and Lux Bodysuit as part of Reese’s upcoming Reebok collection that will launch later this season, according to Nick DePaula.
And yes, that’s more Michael Jordan homage from teammate Michaela Onyenwere’s ensemble, which of course Chi-Town Barbie rocked her own GOAT homage earlier this season.
RELATED: Angel Reese, Kysre Gondrezick light up Las Vegas: oh, Jaylen Brown too
Of course neither Reese or Onyenwere were a match for the night’s best dressed Sky player: that of course was Kamilla Carrdoso.
And after Reese’s Sin City good times with her buddy Kysre Gondrezick and Gondrezick’s arm candy Jaylen Brown, Vegas Barbie was ready to roll in her new gear.
