Flau'jae's mom serves priceless humble pie about leaving LSU for WNBA
Flau’jae Johnson can do it all – hoop, rap, and slay red carpets. And while the LSU basketball star has built quite a resume at the young age of 20, her mother Kia Brooks, still wants her to push herself to the fullest.
In a conversation between Johnson and her mother on Johnson’s podcast, "Best of Both Worlds with Flau’jae,” Johnson reveals that she would consider leaving college to go pro, especially if she got a "chip." (You can join in on the mother-daughter conversation above at around the 39-minute mark.)
“Say this year, that I had like, an amazing year, and they was like, ‘Flau, you going number one,’ I’m out,” said Johnson.
Brooks expressed that while she believes in Flau'jae’s talent, and believes Johnson would be successful in the WNBA, she still wants her to finish school.
“I don’t want you to miss anything,” said Brooks.
RELATED: Angel Reese, Flau'jae gush over Hollywood Raven's gorgeous fit (PHOTOS)
Flau'jae counters she could still work on her degree while playing pro, but mom also throws some constructive criticism to “get [her] weight up” and “to be all the way a full-fledged woman” before she goes to the WNBA.
“I’m trying to hoop,” said Johnson. “I’m trying to play the best of the best.”
Brooks reiterated that she believes in Flau'jae’s potential, and even posits that she could play in the WNBA now. But as a mother, Brooks not only wants the budding rapper to have the physical fortitude, but also the mental fortitude.
“Mentally, I feel you could get stronger,” said Brooks. “These women are here trying to protect their families and how they pay their bills. So I just want it to be peaceful for you when you do go.”
As a young woman with drive, ambition, and hunger for winning, Johnson assured her mother of one thing.
Flau'jae then put the WNBA on notice: “It ain’t gonna be peaceful."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy moly: Insanely jacked 49ers rookie proves NFL players aren’t human (PHOTO)
Adorable: Livvy Dunne sports cute Skenes ‘30’ cowboy-boot tank for All-Star night
Smokin’: Angel Reese, Kysre Gondrezick light up Vegas: oh, Jaylen Brown too
2H2H: Zendaya rocks Miami Vice look after Harry Potter fit at 2024 Wimbledon
Groovin’: Cameron Brink busts sweet dance moves with teammate Rickea Jackson