Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The ESPY Awards (in case you forgot, short for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) have become a pretty big deal since its inception in 1993.
That's because fashion rules at these types of events and everyone is trying to shine in front of stars, peers and friends.
Athletes, models, and celebrities will be in attendance, but some of them will dress better than the rest.
So as we approach this year's ESPYs (July 11, 2024) hosted by Serena Williams (coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC), let's look back at some of the best looks by year.
2014: Chrissy Teigen
Jul 16, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American model Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 2014 ESPY Award show at Nokia Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
2015: Kylie Jenner
Jul 15, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2015 ESPY's award show at Nokia Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
2016: Karl-Anthony Towns
Jul 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns arrives on the red carpet for the 2016 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2017: Lindsey Vonn
July 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
2018: Alex Morgan
Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Women's soccer player Alex Morgan arrives for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2019: Myles Garrett
Jul 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Football player Myles Garrett arrives on the red carpet at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2020: Russell Wilson and Ciara
2021: Sasha Banks
2022: Steph and Ayesha Curry
2023: Livvy Dunne
Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports