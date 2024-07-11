The Athlete Lifestyle logo

10 best ESPY fits this decade: Livvy Dunne, Kylie Jenner make the cut

The 2024 award ceremony is tonight and there should be a ton of talk tonight and in the morning, not just about who won but what they were wearing.

Ty Bronicel

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The ESPY Awards (in case you forgot, short for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) have become a pretty big deal since its inception in 1993.

That's because fashion rules at these types of events and everyone is trying to shine in front of stars, peers and friends.

Athletes, models, and celebrities will be in attendance, but some of them will dress better than the rest.

So as we approach this year's ESPYs (July 11, 2024) hosted by Serena Williams (coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC), let's look back at some of the best looks by year.

2014: Chrissy Teigen

American model Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 2014 ESPY Award show at Nokia Theatre on July 16, 2014.
Jul 16, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American model Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 2014 ESPY Award show at Nokia Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2015: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2015 ESPYs award show at Nokia Theater on July 15, 2015.
Jul 15, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2015 ESPY's award show at Nokia Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2016: Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns arrives for the 2016 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016.
Jul 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns arrives on the red carpet for the 2016 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2017: Lindsey Vonn

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater.
July 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2018: Alex Morgan

Women's soccer player Alex Morgan arrives for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre on July 18, 2018.
Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Women's soccer player Alex Morgan arrives for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2019: Myles Garrett

Football player Myles Garrett arrives on the red carpet at Microsoft Theatre on July 10, 2019.
Jul 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Football player Myles Garrett arrives on the red carpet at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports


2020: Russell Wilson and Ciara

2021: Sasha Banks

2022: Steph and Ayesha Curry

2023: Livvy Dunne

Livvy Dunne at ESPYS 2023
Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Bronicel

