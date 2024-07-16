The Athlete Lifestyle logo

2024 MLB All-Star Game custom cleats early-reveal exclusive (PHOTOS)

Get ready for a dazzling display of creativity as we give you a sneak peek at the custom kicks set to hit the field tonight.

Kilty Cleary

Jul 15, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the stadium and the smoke and the fireworks before the 2024 All Star Game Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place tonight at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and adding to the excitement, we will see some players rocking awesome custom-designed cleats that reflect their unique styles and personalities.

The custom kicks and cleats game has become a major trend in sports, allowing players to add their personal touch on top of MLB mandated uniform regulations.

One customizer that continues to flourish in this space is Marcus Rivero, also known as SolesBySir on Instagram, who is your go-to for all your favorite athletes.

Jurickson Profar MLB All-Star Custom Cleats
Leading the charge tonight will be Jurickson Profar, a shortstop from the San Diego Padres with these gold-on-gold cleats with Louboutin spikes on the toe, let's just hope he doesn't slide into anybody.

Some other notable All-Star players rocking the customs tonight are Royals catcher Salvador Perez, Padres second basemen Luis Arraez; All-Star Home Run Derby champion and Dodger Teoscar Hernandez; and the versatile Guardians' third basemen Jose Ramirez.

Jose Ramirez will be rocking these custom Adidas hightops by SolesBySir.

Jose Ramirez MLB All-Star Customs
Jose Ramirez MLB All-Star Customs
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is wearing a similar pair that was done from The World Baseball Classic a few years ago, including the Venezuelan flag and nine stars. Perez is a nine time All-Star.

This years surprising All-Star Home Run Derby winner, Teoscar Hernandez, is the first Dodgers player to win the Derby, all while rocking this custom designed gear.

Teoscar Hernandez All-Star Custom Cleats
Teoscar Hernandez All-Star Custom Cleats
Hernandez explained the origins of his Mr. Seeds nickname to the Daily News:


“It started when I got traded to Toronto. I got traded in ’17. That’s when all the teams started celebrating homers and all that stuff. The Blue Jays didn’t have anything. At that time they had a contract with a different brand of sunflower seeds – and we had a bunch. So I started throwing and throwing and throwing. So everywhere I go that’s a thing. When I got [to the Dodgers]e, I asked the guys, ‘Hey, when we hit a homer, is it okay if I do this?’ They all said, ‘Yeah, for sure, for sure.’ So I started doing it.”

Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson opted for these pair for tonight's game

Los Angeles Angels Tyler Anderson Mr. Duck Customs
We'll keep spotlighting custom kicks from all of the leagues as we head into football season and beyond. Stay tuned and follow along for more unique designs and styles!

