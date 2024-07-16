2024 MLB All-Star Game custom cleats early-reveal exclusive (PHOTOS)
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place tonight at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and adding to the excitement, we will see some players rocking awesome custom-designed cleats that reflect their unique styles and personalities.
The custom kicks and cleats game has become a major trend in sports, allowing players to add their personal touch on top of MLB mandated uniform regulations.
One customizer that continues to flourish in this space is Marcus Rivero, also known as SolesBySir on Instagram, who is your go-to for all your favorite athletes.
Leading the charge tonight will be Jurickson Profar, a shortstop from the San Diego Padres with these gold-on-gold cleats with Louboutin spikes on the toe, let's just hope he doesn't slide into anybody.
Some other notable All-Star players rocking the customs tonight are Royals catcher Salvador Perez, Padres second basemen Luis Arraez; All-Star Home Run Derby champion and Dodger Teoscar Hernandez; and the versatile Guardians' third basemen Jose Ramirez.
Jose Ramirez will be rocking these custom Adidas hightops by SolesBySir.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is wearing a similar pair that was done from The World Baseball Classic a few years ago, including the Venezuelan flag and nine stars. Perez is a nine time All-Star.
This years surprising All-Star Home Run Derby winner, Teoscar Hernandez, is the first Dodgers player to win the Derby, all while rocking this custom designed gear.
Hernandez explained the origins of his Mr. Seeds nickname to the Daily News:
- Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers
“It started when I got traded to Toronto. I got traded in ’17. That’s when all the teams started celebrating homers and all that stuff. The Blue Jays didn’t have anything. At that time they had a contract with a different brand of sunflower seeds – and we had a bunch. So I started throwing and throwing and throwing. So everywhere I go that’s a thing. When I got [to the Dodgers]e, I asked the guys, ‘Hey, when we hit a homer, is it okay if I do this?’ They all said, ‘Yeah, for sure, for sure.’ So I started doing it.”
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson opted for these pair for tonight's game
We'll keep spotlighting custom kicks from all of the leagues as we head into football season and beyond. Stay tuned and follow along for more unique designs and styles!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy moly: Insanely jacked 49ers rookie proves NFL players aren’t human (PHOTO)
Adorable: Livvy Dunne sports cute Skenes ‘30’ cowboy-boot tank for All-Star night
Smokin’: Angel Reese, Kysre Gondrezick light up Vegas: oh, Jaylen Brown too
2H2H: Zendaya rocks Miami Vice look after Harry Potter fit at 2024 Wimbledon
Groovin’: Cameron Brink busts sweet dance moves with teammate Rickea Jackson