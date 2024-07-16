Livvy Dunne sports cute Paul Skenes '30' cowboy-boot tank for All-Star night (PHOTO)
One lucky fan got something more valuable than snagging an MLB ball at the 2024 Home Run Derby: a photo with Livvy Dunne.
The lucky fan was understandably beaming, and the social media superstar and LSU Lady Tigers gymnast seemed all too happy to oblige.
RELATED: Do Dunne-Skenes top Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce as No. 1 ‘power couple’?
Dunne also posted a close-up of the adorable All-Star cowboy boot and hat tank top on her Instagram Story, with her boyfriend’s, Pittsburgh Pirates All-star rookie flame-thrower Paul Skenes, jersey number “30” imprinted on the muscle t-shirt’s cowboy hat. Of course she had the perfect All-Star Game cowboy hat to complete her look.
The fashion icon-in-training was understandably dressed down, given the game is being held at the Texas Rangers’ home field in Arlington, Texas, outside of Dallas, where it was an extremely uncomfortable 101 degrees. So it’s steamy.
Dunne also graciously gave the IG handle of the tank’s designer, Tiny Turnip, which has an official partnership with the MLB. Talk about great publicity for them! (Dunne also gave them a follow.)
Minnesota Twins shortstop and fellow All Star Carlos Correa’s wife, Daniella Correa Rodriguez, also sported an identical version with her two young sons, Kylo and Kenzo.
Rodriguez commented, “Loveee our shirts ❤️ thank y’all so much!!”
For Dunne, it was the perfect shirt to show her continued support for her man Skenes, who will get the start for the National League in the All-Star Game. (Also, the dynamic young power couple scored a private jet to the game.)
For this young fan, it was an All-Star night he’ll never forget.
