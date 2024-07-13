Cameron Brink busts sweet dance moves with teammate Rickea Jackson
Cameron Brink is already showing great mobility, and we’re not even talking about on the court.
Fellow top-five first round pick and Los Angeles Sparks teammate Rickea Jackson posted her and Brink’s dance routine on TikTok naturally. Since of course, where else would you post it.
The “favorite duo” looks like they’re having a good time, which is great to see given Brink’s suffered a torn ACL in mid-June.
Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft, and Jackson, the No. 4 overall pick, also showed off their fashion game during last week’s Sparks game before their home game against the Las Vegas Aces.
RELATED: Aces’ A’ja Wilson posts sin-sational dude zinger after dude joke
Not only is there stiff competition on the court for players in the WNBA, this rookie class has made style and fashion a high-stakes game off of it. The Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese has been getting a lot of attention lately for her success on both sides. And rightfully so, Chi-Town Barbie has been crushing it.
RELATED: Ranking Angel Reese’s top 10 most baller fits, kicks in 2024 (so far)
It looks like Brink and Jackson are ready to step up their game too. In fact, with rookie competition like Reese and the Indiana Fever's rookie phenom Caitlin Clark, they have to!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Ranking most baller 2024 ESPY fits: Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae, Livvy Dunne
Hot kicks: LeBron rocks never-before-seen Nike kicks during pregame warm-ups
New couple?: Hanna Cavinder gets cozy with UGA’s Carson Beck in viral TikToks
2H2H: Livvy Dunne having the most awesome, fabulous summer break (PHOTOS)
Aww: Vanessa Bryant, daughters have adorable, heartwarming summer holiday