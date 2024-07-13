The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink busts sweet dance moves with teammate Rickea Jackson

The Los Angeles Sparks teammates were in sync with their TikTok routine. Plus, it’s another promising sign for Brink’s ACL rehab.

Matthew Graham

Los Angeles Sparks Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson throw out the first pitch prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Sparks Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson throw out the first pitch prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Cameron Brink is already showing great mobility, and we’re not even talking about on the court.

Fellow top-five first round pick and Los Angeles Sparks teammate Rickea Jackson posted her and Brink’s dance routine on TikTok naturally. Since of course, where else would you post it.

The “favorite duo” looks like they’re having a good time, which is great to see given Brink’s suffered a torn ACL in mid-June.

Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft, and Jackson, the No. 4 overall pick, also showed off their fashion game during last week’s Sparks game before their home game against the Las Vegas Aces.


Not only is there stiff competition on the court for players in the WNBA, this rookie class has made style and fashion a high-stakes game off of it. The Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese has been getting a lot of attention lately for her success on both sides. And rightfully so, Chi-Town Barbie has been crushing it.

It looks like Brink and Jackson are ready to step up their game too. In fact, with rookie competition like Reese and the Indiana Fever's rookie phenom Caitlin Clark, they have to!

