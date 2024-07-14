Zendaya rocks Miami Vice look after Harry Potter fit at 2024 Wimbledon
Game. Set. Match. Zendaya won the 2024 Wimbledon finals weekend.
No offense to Carlos Alcaraz or Barbora Krejcikova, but all eyes were on generational icon Zendaya, who rocked another fantastic preppy look at the men’s final today, where Alcaraz dominated the always controversial Novak Djokovic, who earlier in the tournament ripped the Wimbledon crowd.
While folks have equally hot takes on Zendaya’s tennis-themed movie “Challengers,” her style-icon status is unmatched (pun intended).
Yesterday it was preppy Harry Potter. Today it was preppy-chic Miami Vice, especially with the striking blonde hair that channeled peak Don Johnson.
For those who need to ask their parents about "Miami Vice" (the iconic 19080s TV show, not the forgettable Colin Farrell movie remake), here's a refresher of Sonny and Tubbs' awesomeness.
And for those that missed it, here was Zendaya’s Harry Potter ensemble.
The 27 year old proved yet again she has the style game to steal the spotlight from the action on the court.
