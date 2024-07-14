The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Zendaya rocks Miami Vice look after Harry Potter fit at 2024 Wimbledon

The movie star and social media mainstay rocked similar back-to-back looks at the men’s and women’s 2024 Wimbledon finals.

Matthew Graham

Zendaya at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
Zendaya at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024. / Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY

Game. Set. Match. Zendaya won the 2024 Wimbledon finals weekend.

No offense to Carlos Alcaraz or Barbora Krejcikova, but all eyes were on generational icon Zendaya, who rocked another fantastic preppy look at the men’s final today, where Alcaraz dominated the always controversial Novak Djokovic, who earlier in the tournament ripped the Wimbledon crowd

While folks have equally hot takes on Zendaya’s tennis-themed movie “Challengers,” her style-icon status is unmatched (pun intended).

Yesterday it was preppy Harry Potter. Today it was preppy-chic Miami Vice, especially with the striking blonde hair that channeled peak Don Johnson.

For those who need to ask their parents about "Miami Vice" (the iconic 19080s TV show, not the forgettable Colin Farrell movie remake), here's a refresher of Sonny and Tubbs' awesomeness.

And for those that missed it, here was Zendaya’s Harry Potter ensemble. 

The 27 year old proved yet again she has the style game to steal the spotlight from the action on the court.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Groovin’: Cameron Brink busts sweet dance moves with teammate Rickea Jackson

2H2H: Ranking most baller 2024 ESPY fits: Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae, Livvy Dunne

Hot kicks: LeBron rocks never-before-seen Nike kicks during pregame warm-ups

New couple?: Hanna Cavinder gets cozy with UGA’s Carson Beck in viral TikToks

2H2H: Livvy Dunne having the most awesome, fabulous summer break (PHOTOS)

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion Feed Page