Insanely jacked 49ers rookie proves NFL players aren't human (PHOTO)

San Francisco safety Malik Mustapha’s physique is out of this world.

Matthew Graham

Malik Mustapha talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Malik Mustapha talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Professional athletes make us mere mortals look like, well, mere mortals.

Then what do mere mortals look like compared to San Francisco 49ers rookie Malik Mustapha?

Holy moly! NFL players have to be in elite physical condition to take on the brutal poundings to their bodies each week, but this peak swoll-ness is unreal. Heck, even recently retired NFL greats like JJ Watt still look like Marvel superheroes.

Fellow 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga is impressed with more than just his not-from-this-world physique.

If the fourth-pick out of Wake Forest can fill one of the 49ers' positions of need, Mustapha will certainly find playing time as a rookie.

In the meantime, his weight-room abilities are certainly something to behold.

Published
