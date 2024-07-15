The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher shares heartfelt message to partner coming out

The former Formula 1 driver, and younger brother of legendary seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Jun 30, 2007; Magny-Cours, FRANCE; Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher (GER) during qualifying for the 2007 Grand Prix of France at Magny-Cours Motorway. Mandatory Credit: GEPA pictures/ Franz Pammer via USA TODAY Sports / GEPA/USA TODAY Sports

Ralf Schumacher, a former Formula One driver, and the brother of the legendary seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher, has come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Though Schumacher chose not to label himself or his sexuality specifically, he shared a heartfelt message on Instagram with photos featuring himself and his partner, Etienne.

"The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything," said Schumacher in the post's caption.

In the photo, Schumacher and Etienne are seen romantically gazing over the ocean at a gorgeous sunset.

Since sharing the news, Schumacher has received an outpouring of support from fans and the LGBTQ+ community. His son, David, who is also a racing driver, also shared his support, writing in the comments, "I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel that you feel very comfortable and secure, no matter if they are a man or a woman."

Schumacher thanked supporters in a follow-up post, in which, he and Etienne are seated side-by-side, surrounded by greenery.

"Many thanks for the many congratulations and comments," Shumacher said. "We are very happy and thank you all."

Get a glimpse at Shumacher and Etienne's glarmourous life and romance above.

