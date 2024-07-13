The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne proves best girlfriend status to Paul Skenes yet again (VIDEO)

The social media superstar and LSU gymnast shows she always has her boyfriend’s back.

Matthew Graham

Livvy Dunne reacts as her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, pitches in his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at PNC Park.
Livvy Dunne reacts as her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, pitches in his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Imagine being the ace of a pitching staff for a Major League Baseball franchise, and you’re always known as the boyfriend of Livvy Dunne. Travis Kelce can definitely relate.

So when Sports Illustrated’s Claudette Montana caught up with the A-list influencer, she of course had to ask Dunne about her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie ace Paul Skenes (and now All Star), being pulled from a no-hit bid after seven innings.

“Do you think he’s the best pitcher in the MLB?,” asks Montana.

“I’m a little biased,” replies Dunne. “Yes.”

RELATED: Livvy Dunne having the most awesome, fabulous summer break (PHOTOS)

Behind every great man is a great woman. In this case, that woman happens to be way more famous than the said great man.

Dunne, despite her jet-setting summer, still has found the time to be there for Skenes, most recently when she surprised him in Pittsburgh to celebrate the hard throwing, rookie right-hander being named an MLB All Star.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns stuns in shimmering gold-medal worthy gown (PHOTOS)

And even when the dynamic, barely-legal-to-drink power couple is coasts apart, Dunne still brags about her boyfriend ace.

Hooked.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

2H2H: Ranking most baller 2024 ESPY fits: Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae, Livvy Dunne

Hot kicks: LeBron rocks never-before-seen Nike kicks during pregame warm-ups

New couple?: Hanna Cavinder gets cozy with UGA’s Carson Beck in viral TikToks

2H2H: Cameron Brink busts sweet dance moves with teammate Rickea Jackson

Aww: Vanessa Bryant, daughters have adorable, heartwarming summer holiday

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationship Feed Page