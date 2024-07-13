Livvy Dunne proves best girlfriend status to Paul Skenes yet again (VIDEO)
Imagine being the ace of a pitching staff for a Major League Baseball franchise, and you’re always known as the boyfriend of Livvy Dunne. Travis Kelce can definitely relate.
So when Sports Illustrated’s Claudette Montana caught up with the A-list influencer, she of course had to ask Dunne about her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie ace Paul Skenes (and now All Star), being pulled from a no-hit bid after seven innings.
“Do you think he’s the best pitcher in the MLB?,” asks Montana.
“I’m a little biased,” replies Dunne. “Yes.”
Behind every great man is a great woman. In this case, that woman happens to be way more famous than the said great man.
Dunne, despite her jet-setting summer, still has found the time to be there for Skenes, most recently when she surprised him in Pittsburgh to celebrate the hard throwing, rookie right-hander being named an MLB All Star.
And even when the dynamic, barely-legal-to-drink power couple is coasts apart, Dunne still brags about her boyfriend ace.
Hooked.
