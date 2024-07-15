The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne flaunts private jet to MLB All-Star Game: awesome summer continues

The social media A-lister and LSU gymnast is living the baller life with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

Livvy Dunne signs autographs after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park.
Livvy Dunne signs autographs after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Livvy Dunne’s most awesome, fabulous summer break continues.

Fresh off the heels of rocking a shimmering gold-medal worthy gown at the 2024 ESPY Awards, she showed off (on her Instagram Story) her and boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed flame-thrower Paul Skenes, flying to the MLB All-Star Game in one-percenter style on a private jet.

RELATED: Ranking most baller 2024 ESPY fits: Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae, Livvy Dunne

The 21 year old wrote, “all star game bound!,” posting of course an adorable photo of her and Skenes in front of the pj, then revealing the interior with “squad up.”

Skenes, the MLB rookie sensation, is getting the All-Star Game start, which caps off a historic first half of the season for the Bucs’ ace. Sports Illustrated’s MLB guru Tom Verducci breaks down why Skenes deserves it, despite some controversy initially.

Dunne, for her part, had her boyfriend’s back when Sports Illustrated’s Claudette Montana talked to her at the ESPYs.

Speaking of the ESPYs, the social media megastar also posted her own photos of the disco-gold look.

It seems like the jet-setting lifestyle is a perfect match for Livvy Dunne: oh, and Paul Skenes too.

