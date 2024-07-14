The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese, Flau'jae gush over Hollywood Raven's gorgeous fit (PHOTOS)

When fashion trendsetters Reese and Flau’jae are giving someone their flowers, you know they’ve crushed it.

Matthew Graham

LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson celebrates with forward Angel Reese after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies in semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center.
LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson celebrates with forward Angel Reese after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies in semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center.
Angel Reese and Flau’jae are two of the most fashionable and savvy, exciting beyond-the-game talents in the American sports landscape.

So when they had high praise for South Carolina Gamecock guard and social media influencer Hollywood Raven’s stunning low-cut black gown for the 2024 ESPY Awards, you know she absolutely slayed it.

Flau’jae reacted with smoke emojis in the comments, while the Indiana Fever’s Aliyah Boston remarked, “I’m obsessed… gorgeous.”

But the highest praise came from Chi-Town Barbie and styler stunner Angel Reese.

High praise indeed from WNBA fashion royalty.

And not to be outdone, LSU Lady Tigers star and rapper Flau’jae Johnson was on our list for most baller fits at the ESPYs.

And of course recent All-Star Barbie was in her usually great ensemble before the Chicago Sky’s game against the New York Liberty.

All around, Reese, Flau’jae, and Raven are putting the world on notice: fashion ballers incoming.

