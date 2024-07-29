Jessica Chastain's young kids make rare appearance at the Olympics
Jessica Chastain’s young children made an extremely rare public appearance during the 2024 Olympics.
Though Chastain — who shares 6-year-old daughter Giulietta and 4-year-old son Augustus with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo — keeps her family life as private as possible, the actress and her children took some time in the spotlight over the weekend to cheer on Team USA in the gymnastics qualifications.
As the trio eagerly watched the competition, they all donned Americana clothing: Chastain wore a white sweater emblazoned with an American flag, Giulietta rocked a rainbow-print dress with a red and blue star headband, and Augustus sported a light blue USA T-shirt adorned with multiple pins. (He also accessorized with beaded bracelets and red star sunglasses.)
The gymnastics qualifications saw Team USA’s female artistic gymnasts rise to the top of the leaderboard, led by none other than seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Aww: Natalie Bryant celebrates Pau Gasol’s adorable baby announcement
Paris Barbie: Angel Reese shares selfies in Barbie pink bikini (PHOTOS)
Show stopper: Meghan Dressel, wife of USA’s Caeleb, is the ultimate Olympic WAG
Jet-setting: Livvy Dunne glows in front of Eiffel Tower during Paris Olympics
No way!: Top 10 highest-paid athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics - No. 1 may surprise you