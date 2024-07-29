The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jessica Chastain's young kids make rare appearance at the Olympics

The actress’ 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son watched the gymnastics qualifications in an extremely rare public appearance.

Jessica Chastain attends women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Jessica Chastain’s young children made an extremely rare public appearance during the 2024 Olympics.

Though Chastain — who shares 6-year-old daughter Giulietta and 4-year-old son Augustus with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo — keeps her family life as private as possible, the actress and her children took some time in the spotlight over the weekend to cheer on Team USA in the gymnastics qualifications.

As the trio eagerly watched the competition, they all donned Americana clothing: Chastain wore a white sweater emblazoned with an American flag, Giulietta rocked a rainbow-print dress with a red and blue star headband, and Augustus sported a light blue USA T-shirt adorned with multiple pins. (He also accessorized with beaded bracelets and red star sunglasses.)

The gymnastics qualifications saw Team USA’s female artistic gymnasts rise to the top of the leaderboard, led by none other than seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles.

