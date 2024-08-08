Jonathan Owens reveals how wife Simone Biles 'trips me out'
In a heartfelt reflection during the HBO series Hard Knocks, Jonathan Owens couldn't help but express his awe over his superstar wife, Simone Biles, and her gymnastics prowess.
The 29-year-old NFL player, featured in the show's latest season focusing on the Chicago Bears, shared his thoughts in an episode aired on Wednesday, August 7.
"I'm just sitting there watching, especially when she's on beam. Oh, my gosh! Beam, like, trips me out," Owens remarked. His fascination is particularly piqued by the balance beam, where Biles' acrobatics leave him nearly breathless. "I've tried to be on it [and] I'm like, 'Babe, it's no way y'all are doing flips, just land on it.' But blind landings [and] all this type of stuff? I'm just watching [holding my breath]."
Owens was among the crowd cheering on the 27-year-old athlete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she added three gold medals to her illustrious collection in the team finals, individual all-around, and vault final, along with a silver in the individual floor exercise. Despite her not medaling in the beam event, Owens continues to marvel at her skills. As he should — with 11 Olympic medals and 30 world championship medallions, Biles just became the most decorated gymnast of all time.
The lovebirds first met after the Olympian reached out to Owens on the dating app Raya in March 2020. They became “Instagram official” only a few short months later, and their relationship blossomed into an engagement in February 2022. The pair tied the knot in a private courthouse wedding on April 22, 2023.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fresh start: Simone Biles finishes 2024 Paris Olympics with a stunning new look
Summer vibes: Kendall Jenner’s stylistic photos: bikini shots, equestrian love affair
Paris chic: Livvy Dunne’s crop top, miniskirt combo belongs in The Louvre
How much?!: Snoop Dogg’s alleged Paris Olympics payday has fans reeling
$$$: How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?