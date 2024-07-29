How Simone Biles' husband reacted to her 1st Olympics routine in Paris
Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, needed only one word to describe his wife’s gymnastics during the qualifying round at the 2024 Olympics.
“Flawless ,” the Chicago Bears safety wrote via his instagram Story on Sunday, July 28, captioning a shot of Biles on TV after dismounting the balance beam.
Biles, who scored a 14.733 on beam, 15.300 on vault and a 14.600 on floor, helped propel Team USA to the top spot in the qualification round.
Owens, who received permission to miss training camp to watch his wife compete, has long been a champion of Biles on the mat. No doubt he will be watching as the GOAT continues to give it all she’s got — calf injury and all — as Women’s Gymnastics continues throughout the week.
