The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Beyoncé in jaw-dropping USA bodysuit, cowboy boots to introduce Olympic team (VIDEO)

Beyoncé’s unbelievable fit easily blew away the Team USA athletes she introduced for the 2024 Summer Olympics hype video.

Matthew Graham

Beyonce won at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 31, 2010, in Los Angeles, California.
Beyonce won at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 31, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. / Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK

All hail Queen B!

In an eventful opening day for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris that included a beheaded Marie Antoinette heavy-metal performance, a Revolutionary War-like LeBron James, and a come-back performance by Celine Dion, Beyoncé left them all in the dust with her stunning fit to introduce Team USA.

RELATED: Celine Dion dazzles in sparkly stunner at 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

With a hype video inspired by her hit song “YA YA,” Queen Bey gave it some Parisian flair, but it was hard to notice anything other than her breathtaking fit, especially the USA bodysuit and exquisitely-sequined cowboy boots. And the red, white, and blue cowboy hat and cape completed a flawless ensemble.

The 42-year-old generational icon not only had us stoked to be American, it has us asking, at least for one night, Taylor who?

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New bffs: Angel Reese, Tyla share adorable moment after exchange love on IG

Fiesta Fever: Caitlin Clark’s epic Mexico vacation after Olympic team diss

Summer lovin’: Photos: Livvy Dunne dresses down in black for Skene’s dominant loss

Peace offering: Kendrick Lamar diss-track star Demar DeRozan defends Drake

New kicks player?: WNBA star Rickea Jackson makes history with new shoe deal

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion Feed Page