Beyoncé in jaw-dropping USA bodysuit, cowboy boots to introduce Olympic team (VIDEO)
All hail Queen B!
In an eventful opening day for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris that included a beheaded Marie Antoinette heavy-metal performance, a Revolutionary War-like LeBron James, and a come-back performance by Celine Dion, Beyoncé left them all in the dust with her stunning fit to introduce Team USA.
With a hype video inspired by her hit song “YA YA,” Queen Bey gave it some Parisian flair, but it was hard to notice anything other than her breathtaking fit, especially the USA bodysuit and exquisitely-sequined cowboy boots. And the red, white, and blue cowboy hat and cape completed a flawless ensemble.
The 42-year-old generational icon not only had us stoked to be American, it has us asking, at least for one night, Taylor who?
