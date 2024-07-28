Next Livvy Dunne? Tearful 20-year-old viral Olympian Luana Alonso could be
There is only one Livvy Dunne with her social media empire with 8 million Tiktok and 5.3 million Instagram followers.
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso has a long way to go (445.8k followers on TikTok, 304k on Instagram), but after a tearful goodbye announcing her retirement after not qualifying for the 100-meter butterfly semifinals at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, she made it clear that she’s going to concentrate on her studies in the United States, where she attends SMU near Dallas, Texas.
Interest in her has skyrocketed since this tweet from yesterday, which as of this posting, has 26.5 million views.
Alonso had already been actively posting on her social media channels that this would indeed be her last Olympics.
And she also made sure to get a selfie with 22-time Grand Slam tennis champion Rafael Nadal.
“I am going to go study in the United States,” said Alonso with tears in her eyes. “I am going to continue my science career. policies and why not be Minister of Sports one day, because as an athlete I know what athletes suffer and I want to help them promote sport. Fight for your dreams, no matter what happens, always stay firm in your beliefs.”
Alonso has a long way to go to be in the same A-list realm as Dunne, but with her enthusiasm, drive, and charm, she’s off to a great start.
(And as of this posting, she’s already gained almost 30,000 more Instagram followers in less than 24 hours.)
