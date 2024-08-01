Team USA diver Tyler Downs shares the thirsty reason he’s really at the Olympic Games
Team USA diver Tyler Downs may be going for the gold at the 2024 Olympics, but he can’t help but notice all of the attractive athletes in his quest for a medal.
The Olympan, 21, has been sharing a series of TikToks during the Olympic Games — clips that have quickly gone viral as he unabashedly pointed out in one video that he was “going to the dining hall to stare at all the hot athletes.”
“My favorite hobby,” he added in the clip, which also featured fellow diver Jaye Patrick. Another TikTok depicted the two divers doing a lip dub — again with a hilariously telling caption.
"I feel like you're at the Olympics just to stare at the hot athletes," Downs wrote over the clip.
To really drive the point home, Downs continued his social media thirst fest with footage of him blatantly staring at the other athletes.
"Don't make it obvious but they're so hot," read the text emblazoned over the clip.
While Downs may have eyes for all of the attractive athletes in the Olympic Village, he does also still have his eyes on the prize: the diver will compete for the gold in the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard final on Friday, August 2, alongside diving partner Greg Duncan.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WHAT?!: Jaw-dropping cost of Simon Biles’ Team USA Olympic leotard revealed
Plus one: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens’ custom shirt goes viral at Olympics
Livvy in Paris : Livvy Dunne lights up Paris with epic USA sweater, Eiffel Tower photo
O-no: Olympic commentator couldn’t help but make Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift joke
2H2H Barbie: Angel Reese flaunts bikini selfies for third day: Chanel stunner this time